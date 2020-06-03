Unofficial election results from the Republican primary election show state Reps. Dorothy Moon and Terry Gestrin and Sen. Steven Thayn will advance to the Nov. 3 general election after winning their respective primary races.
Gestrin ran unopposed, but Moon and Thayn faced opposition. LaVerne Sessions ran against Moon and Marla Lawson ran against Thayn.
Moon won in all counties in District 8, which includes Custer, Lemhi, Boise, Gem and Valley. She received 7,279 votes out of 11,442 cast in the race. That represents 63.62 percent. Sessions tallied 4,163 votes.
Moon earned 980 of the 1,410 votes cast in Custer County. Lemhi County voters gave the race to Moon with 1,278 votes out of 2,469. Almost three-fourths of Boise County voters supported Moon, with 1,331 votes cast for her out of 1,798 ballots. Gem voters gave Moon 2,441 votes out of 3,664, which is about two-thirds. Moon earned 1,243 of the 2,095 votes cast by Valley County residents.
Moon's opponent, Sessions, received 1,191 votes in her home county of Lemhi. In Custer, Sessions pulled in 430 votes. She received 467 votes in Boise County and 1,223 votes in Gem. As for Valley, Sessions collected 852 votes.
Sen. Thayn won every county except Boise County, earning 6,182 total votes, or 55.11 percent.
In Custer County, Thayn collected 755 votes out of 1,351. Lemhi residents gave Thayn 1,410 votes out of 2,295 cast there. Thayn collected 1,081 out of 2,051 votes in Valley County. In Boise County he earned 789 votes out of 1,808. Thayn earned 2,147 votes out of 3,712 in Gem, his home county.
Thayn's challenger Lawson won Boise County, where she lives, with 1,019 votes. In Custer she garnered 596 votes. She received 1,565 votes in Gem County. A total of 885 Lemhi County voters supported Lawson. In Valley County, Lawson received 970 votes.
Gestrin received 9,908 votes in his uncontested race.
Voter turnout in District 8 hovered at about 50 percent in each county. A total of 15,057 District 8 residents cast ballots. the district has 31,052 registered voters.