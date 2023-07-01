Parades, fireworks, food and games are all on tap throughout Custer County for the July 4 holiday.
Schedules are similar to past years in all four cities.
Mackay gets rolling early, as usual, with the Idaho Motorcycle Association rodeo and rally taking place a few days before Independence Day. It kicks off with live music and fun in the campground at Tourist Park at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30.
On Saturday, July 1 motorcyclists cruise the streets of Mackay for a noon parade that ends at the rodeo grounds. The motorcycle rodeo starts at 1 p.m. Children compete in their own kids rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Tourist Park campground. All kids are invited and they don’t need a bike, organizers report.
On Tuesday, July 4 people can head to Kids’ Park in Mackay for food, games, music, a fish pond for kids and usually vendor booths. The casual afternoon of fun begins at noon. Fireworks are set off above Mackay Reservoir that night around 10.
The fun begins in Clayton on Monday, July 3 when volunteers light the fire in the underground barbecue pit at noon and at 7 p.m. the meat preparation begins. Live music adds to the fun in the community park during the meat prep.
On July 4 the Clayton parade loops around Idaho Highway 75 from one end of town to the other starting at 1 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “America — Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.”
The traditional barbecue lunch is served from 2 to 4 p.m. Ice cream is available at the nearby Clayton Museum at 3 p.m. Games and music are interspersed throughout the afternoon.
Theme of the Challis holiday parade is “Old Fashioned Fourth of July.” Scott Lamb is honored as this year’s parade grand marshal. The parade runs down Main street at 11 a.m., starting at Third Street and ending just before U.S. Highway 93.
Challis Legion members start the Fourth of July early with a flag-raising ceremony at the Custer County Courthouse at 8 a.m. They serve breakfast at Legion Hall, on the corner of Third and Main, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and then lead the parade.
Action heads to city park after the parade in Challis. From noon until people tucker out there will be food, vendors, music, games and a horseshoe tournament in the park. The kids’ games are not taking place prior to the parade this year, but instead will occur in the city park. Games for kids and adults start at 12:30 p.m.
Fireworks are set off in Challis at 10 p.m. at the event center.
A parade rolls down Ace of Diamonds Avenue in Stanley at 5:30 p.m. July 4. A street dance follows at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks are planned to begin around 9:30 p.m.
