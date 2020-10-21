Bill Sifford of McCall said the main reason he threw his hat into the ring for the District 8 state Senate race is to protect public lands.
"We need to keep public lands in public hands," Sifford said.
If elected, Sifford said he would bring protecting public lands and increasing access to them to the forefront of the 2021 Legislature. Allowing individuals to make a living outdoors, whether through harvesting natural resources or through recreational activities, can only help Idaho's rural economies, Sifford said.
Sifford expects a lot of discussion during the legislative session about Gov. Brad Little's use of executive power during the pandemic. While he supports Little's efforts to adhere to state health officials' recommendations, Sifford said in general he is in favor of limiting executive power.
Sifford wants to change education funding in Idaho. Idaho schools receive some money from the sale of endowed lands and Sifford said bad actors will often buy up too much land and block access.
Major changes need to happen to meet his goals, which is why he supports the modern monetary system that taxes only to control inflation, not to run the government. It doesn't allow for artificial inflation by financial institutions, according to Sifford, and keeps taxes low for the middle class. Using this system to fund education, and other governmental functions, would cut down on corruption and it works at the local, state and national levels, Sifford said.
Sifford said when it comes to any kind of state government funding, the first priority should be residents. Regarding the $1.25 billion in federal aid to Idaho to fight the coronavirus, Sifford was supportive of directing some money to small businesses that were hurt by the pandemic. But, he said, more relief should have gone directly to out-of-work Idahoans. If he could, Sifford said he would have given 75 percent of the coronavirus aid to people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Putting people first is the main tenant of his campaign, Sifford said, which is why he can't support the possible change to the state constitution on the November ballot.
Earlier this year, both houses of the Idaho Legislature approved a measure to change the constitution to keep 35 legislative districts. Legislators claim it will end confusion caused by the redrawing of districts after the census is taken every decade. Idaho voters decide the issue on Nov. 3.
Sifford opposes the amendment because districts are supposed to be flexible. Because representation can change depending on where people live, future Idahoans could be hamstrung with a rigid system that doesn't accurately represent their concerns, he said.
Idahoans value their independence, Sifford said, which is why protecting individual rights takes precedence in his campaign. Believing concepts like easy access to public lands to be "an Idahoan's birthright," Sifford said he will fight for those rights.
Sifford is running as an independent for a two-year term as District 8 senator. He faces incumbent Steven Thayn of Emmett and Constitution Party member Kirsten Faith Richardson of Letha.
People can register at the polls on Election Day by bringing a photo identification and proof of address. Early voting is already open. People can vote early in person at the Custer County Courthouse. Voters who requested ballots be mailed to them can vote at home and return their ballots by mail or by dropping them off at the courthouse. Early ballots must be at the county clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Custer County polling locations remain the same for the Nov. 3 general election. Residents in the Challis precinct vote at the Challis Middle School, Round Valley precinct 1 and 2 residents vote at the Challis Legion Hall, Stanley precinct voters will go to the Stanley Community Center and Mackay and Leslie precinct residents will vote in the South Custer Rural Fire Hall in Mackay. Voters who live in the Clayton, Sunol and Battleground precincts always vote by mail.