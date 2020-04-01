The ground rolled under Challis at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday as a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck sent tremors throughout Custer County, reminding at least some people of the big earthquake of 1983.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter 45 miles west of Challis.
It is the largest quake recorded in Idaho since the Borah Peak earthquake on Oct. 28, 1983, that registered at 6.9. The epicenter of the Borah Peak quake was located about 10 miles from Mackay at Lehmann Butte, with the main force dissipating over a sparsely populated area northwest of the community. Two children in Challis were killed in the quake and countless buildings damaged.
Tuesday’s quake was felt near Stanley, Challis, Mackay, the East Fork, and as far away as Twin Falls, Blackfoot and Boise.
East Fork rancher Doug Baker said when the rumbling started and the ground started shaking "it brought back memories of the big one," referring to the 1983 Borah earthquake.
Baker was working at the Forest Service office in Challis when the 1983 event occurred. That shook the ground hard enough that file cabinet drawers popped open and coffee spilled out of cups, he said.
Tuesday's quake "rumbled pretty good," Baker said. "It started out like the other one -- a rumble and a light shake and then it got more and louder and lasted quite a while. The noise was like the big one."
Baker said he held on to his flat-screen TV because it was shuffling around and he thought it would topple, but it didn't fall over. His house didn't suffer any damage and the initial surveys of his family's ranch didn't indicate any damage to animals or fences or corrals, Baker said.
Baker said based on the maps he'd been looking at since the quake occurred, he thinks the epicenter was at Cape Horn by the Beaver Creek Campground.
Harvey Dale has owned a house seven miles south of Stanley across from the fish hatchery for 10 years and has been full-time resident since January 2018.
“There was lots of rumbling,” he said. “But we didn’t lose any glass or have any broken windows. We’ll have to wait a month or so to see if we have any cracks in the siding or the foundation.”
Dale hadn’t heard of any injuries or any major structural damage to the community’s buildings.
Randy Bradford, bar manager at Mountain Village Resort, said the earthquake didn't interrupt take-out orders at the Stanley business, but it gave it him a scare when all of the glass bottles behind the bar began to sway.
"There was a loud rumble, then it started to shake," Bradford said. "The shaking kept getting worse. Nothing broke, thank God."
Bradford said he spent the aftermath of the quake checking the restaurant for compromises and making "quite a few calls." Bradford said friends and family checked in with him, making sure he wasn't hurt.
Business returned to normal relatively quickly. He said as far as he knew the earthquake didn't cause any damage in Stanley and no one was hurt.
Custer County Disaster Services Coordinator Mike Graham immediately started driving around the county after the quake, looking for problems or people who needed help.
By about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday all he'd found were a lot of rocks on Idaho Highway 75 that tumbled from the hillsides into the driving lanes, according to Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts. The worst spot was at Ice Corner, the nickname for the bridge above Clayton on the way to Stanley, Butts said.
Butts had spoken with Sheriff's Office personnel, other commissioners, personnel at the Stanley and Pahsimeroi fish hatcheries and county residents and said none of them reported any damage from the earthquake. Idaho Fish and Game law enforcement officers notified Custer County officials they were available to help deputies, if needed.
Butts also spoke with personnel in the governor's office who wanted to make sure Custer County didn't need any assistance from the state. He assured them everything was good. Butts was in a store in Challis at the time but says he didn't feel the earthquake.
"Like I told the governor's office, there was one last package of toilet paper and I got it and I was so excited, I didn't feel a thing," Butts said. Challis, like much of the country, is experiencing a shortage of toilet paper as people hoard the product in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On a more serious note, Butts said "it sounds like we dodged a bullet."
He had spoken with Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith whose family owns and operates a ranch at Mount Borah. Smith said everything in the Mackay area was OK after the earthquake. Smith told Butts he felt the ground shaking, but it was nothing like the big quake of 1983, the epicenter of which was basically on Smith's property.
Brett Woolley, a Stanley business owner, told The Associated Press he heard earthquake coming before he felt it.
“I heard the roar, and at first it sounded like the wind but then the roar was tremendous,” Woolley said about 10 minutes after the earthquake. “The whole house was rattling, and I started to panic. I’m sitting here perfectly still and the water next to me is still vibrating.”
When Custer County sheriff's deputies Lane Bowman and Kyle O'Brien started off their days they didn't expect a 6.5 magnitude earthquake would interrupt their recreational time.
"I was on my floor playing video games," O'Brien said. "Next thing I know my house starts shaking."
"I think it lasted about five seconds," Bowman, who lives near Stanley, said. "It wasn't very long but now all my picture frames are crooked." Bowman said said his home and neighborhood remained undamaged and as far as he knew on his day off, no one was hurt.
Deputy Matt Williams, who was on duty in Mackay when the earthquake shook the town, reported no serious damage or casualties in Mackay.
"I was running traffic in the middle of town and all of the sudden my car starts shaking," Williams said.
Immediately after the earthquake Williams said he was in increased communication with the Sheriff's Office in Challis. He said as far as he knew, the county as a whole is fine.
A dispatcher at the Custer County Sheriff's Office told the Messenger that unless the call was an emergency she couldn't answer questions because she had six callers on hold.
Challis Area Health Center Director Steve Rembelski said nothing at the clinic was damaged or even disturbed by the earthquake and he was not aware of any injuries from it. He and two clinic employees were at the building at the time Tuesday.
Rembelski was in the Pahsimeroi during the 1983 earthquake and remembers clearly how all the dishes fell out of cupboards, everything fell off the walls, books came out of bookcases and nothing stayed on any counters. That quake was a shaker, he said, while Tuesday's was a rolling event. Rembelski said he's lived in Central Idaho long enough that he's experienced several earthquakes and he noticed distinct differences between Tuesday's event and the 1983 quake.
Personnel from the Idaho Department of Lands reported they have found no initial problems with oil and gas wells in Payette County. Additional inspections are planned this week. Likewise, no problems have been discovered at surface mines.