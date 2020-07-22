Two hikers hurt their ankles this month in the Sawtooths, which according to Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa meant a lot of work for his crew.
The first hiker was injured on July 3. He twisted his ankle near Iron Creek and tried to make it back unassisted. He couldn’t, and it took five Search and Rescue workers several hours to exfiltrate him. They used a heavy-duty stretcher to carry the man out, Gadwa said, which because of the rough terrain was slow going.
Gadwa said the hiker’s biggest mistake was thinking he could make it out of the forest on an injured foot. Trying to hike with an injury will only make it worse, Gadwa said, so people who hurt themselves in the outdoors need to stay put and call for help. The hiker had the good sense to eventually realize this, Gadwa said, and finally called search and rescue.
The other hiker who hurt his ankle, however, was difficult to rescue for a different reason, Gadwa said. On July 8, a hiker from the Ketchum area was near Glacier Lake when he twisted his ankle. Gadwa said he did the right thing initially and used his spot device to contact search and rescue and send them his coordinates. It would have taken about 12 hours to reach the man by foot. So Gadwa made the decision to call St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum to air-lift the hiker out. That’s where the frustration began, Gadwa said.
After Gadwa had called the helicopter in, the hiker reached out to him again and said to send it back. The man changed his mind, Gadwa said, and thought he could self-rescue. Unsure of what to do, Gadwa said in just 10 minutes the hiker contacted him again and said it was too painful to make it out by himself.
“That sort of thing wastes time and resources,” Gadwa said.
Using the spot device, the air rescue crew found the hiker and lifted him out of the forest. Normally, a patient would have been taken immediately to a medical center for treatment, but again Gadwa said the hiker got in his own way. Instead of being taken straight to the hospital, the hiker asked to be dropped off at his vehicle.
Gadwa said he never learned if the hiker was taken to the hospital or to his auto, but he can’t imagine the rescue workers indulged the drop-off request.