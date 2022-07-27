Saving Old Trees

A fire burned in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, California, on Aug. 24, 2020. President Joe Biden has ordered federal officials to inventory old growth and mature forests on federal lands and develop policies to conserve them.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP file

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials last week solicited outside help as they craft definitions of old growth and mature forests under an executive order from President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management issued a notice seeking public input for a “universal definition framework” to identify older forests needing protection.

