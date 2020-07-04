People have a new tool to navigate the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in the form of an interactive map that shows the maintenance status of trails.
The map can be accessed at https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/CrowdsourceReporter/index.html?appid=9be9510f51dc49b49aa9b6ce7ff79639.
According to a news release from the Forest Service, the map will allow users to learn about the trails and participate in their maintenance.
“This map is easy to use,” Joshua Simpson, district wilderness manager and recreation specialist for the Payette National Forest, said in the release. “Just simply navigate to the area of interest, zoom in to the desired scale and click on your trail of interest.”
Once users click on a trail, they are given information including the trail name, number, maintenance status, which entity maintains the trail, comments, the date it was last maintained and its length.
Trail maintenance status is color coded. Yellow is scheduled for maintenance, purple is not scheduled for maintenance, black is not maintained, red means closed and green means maintenance was completed this year.
“This map works best when opened in Google Chrome or Firefox web browsers,” the press release warns. “A few glitches are noted when using Internet Explorer.”
When using the map, people can leave comments and attach photos “of anything awesome that they encountered on a given trail, such as rock slides, downed trees or failing trail tread while exploring the vast Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness,” according to the press release.
To provide feedback on the map and its features, people may contact Simpson at Joshua.simpson@usda.gov.