Some stretches of irrigation canals within the Burnett Water Users Association will be lined this summer.
Funding for the work is coming from a $900,000 grant from the Idaho Water Resource Board through its aging infrastructure grant program. The grant equals about a third of the total estimated project cost of $3.1 million.
The Burnett Water Users maintains between 15 and 18 miles of ditches south of Mackay that head in a southeasterly direction.
The grant was technically awarded to the Big Lost River Irrigation District, as the managing government entity, irrigation district General Manager Kevin Whitcomb said. It’s a pass-through funding arrangement.
The Burnett ditches are dirt canals, he said. When the lining work begins the ditches will be dug out, sloped and then a geotech fabric liner installed. Some fill dirt is placed in areas where cattle may cross the ditches as a protective measure, Whitcomb said.
Whitcomb anticipates some of the work beginning this spring and resuming in the fall. The ditches can’t be lined during irrigation season, which runs from May 1 through Oct. 15, because the canals are in use.
The water resource board awarded 18 grants to canal companies and irrigation districts totaling $12.5 million at its January meeting. That was half the 36 applications it received.
Grant funds came from the $75 million allocated last year by the Idaho Legislature to the water resource board to be used for improvements to aging infrastructure, for flood management and water sustainability projects.
