Idaho Transportation Department employee Mark Reinke was killed Thursday morning near Arco when the backhoe he was driving was hit by a semitrailer.
Reinke, a technician for the transportation department, died around 7 a.m. Feb. 13 on westbound US Highway 20 about five miles east of Arco. He was driving a backhoe and had his seat belt fastened when the backhoe was struck from behind.
Reinke was killed while performing road work that served the public need, transportation department Communication Manager Vince Trimboli said in a news release.
“At ITD, we value every single employee, and losing any one of them is like losing a member of the family,” transportation deparment Director Brian Ness said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mark’s loved ones and to those in District 6 who had the privilege of working with Mark.”
Reinke, 56, started working for the department last summer.
The incident is a sobering reminder of the dangers of road work, Trimboli wrote. Reinke is the 40th transportation department killed on the job in Idaho since 1960.