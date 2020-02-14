Idaho residents are reminded that the deadline to get a Star Card is Sept. 30.
Beginning Oct. 1 people who don’t have a Star Card, which is Idaho’s Real ID, a passport or other compliant identification, won’t be able to board an airplane or enter a federal building.
Vince Tromboli, communication manager for the Idaho Department of Transportation, said 268,241 of the 1.25 million licensed Idaho drivers have a Star Card.
He cautions people to plan ahead and get their Star Card soon to avoid encountering problems later this year.
People can obtain a Star Card by visiting the driver’s license office in their county. In Custer County, that’s the Sheriff’s Office. People must take documents that prove their identity, Social Security number and residency. A list of acceptable documents can be found at itd.idaho.gov/starcard or by calling 208-334-8736.
The Real ID Act was enacted by Congress in 2005 as a result of a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that the government set standards for such sources of identification as driver’s licenses.