The Idaho Transportation Department has updated the 511 traveler information website, making it more user-friendly.
Tony Ernest, the system administrator for 511 in Idaho, said the new site combines features from the low and high bandwidth sites of the past and consolidates them into one platform, allowing easy access from multiple devices.
“The new website offers a new, more intuitive user interface,” said Ernest. “We are simplifying and consolidating and making it easier to use and find the information people want.”
The website includes a separate version for truckers and commercial vehicle operators tailored to their specific needs. In the past commercial drivers had to access a separate site, which according to Public Information Specialist Reed Hollinshead added another layer of inefficiency.
“We keep trying to improve,” Hollinshead said. “Having one platform on a single site makes it easier and more efficient to update the public on the roads.”
Hollinshead is hopeful people use the feedback tool. The new site allows users to leave comments on how to improve the site. Hollinshead said any and all feedback will be taken seriously so that the site can be updated during the next few months.
“Since the 511 site got started 14 years ago, it’s been accessed over 40 million times,” said Hollinshead. “It’s used so often that cost wasn’t a primary concern when building the new site.”
The transportation department began the information program in 2000 after the Federal Communications Commission mandated 511 become the phone number used to inform drivers about road conditions. Hollinshead said since then Idaho has updatedits system every few years, but this update is the most significant because it brings the program into the modern day.