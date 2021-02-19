Challis City Council members have agreed to hold a public hearing next month to accept input on the possible issuance of a conditional use permit to expand the Custer County Jail.
Ken Dizes and Jolie Turek, with the Custer Economic Development Association, applied for the conditional use permit. They met Feb. 11 with council members and Mayor Mike Barrett to go over their plan for bringing in modular units to increase the jail’s capacity from six to 16.
Barrett raised concerns about parking, specifically if the courthouse will lose parking spaces with the new units. He said that on busy days, there’s not enough parking at the courthouse and people park vehicles on streets.
Turek said that parking will be reduced during the construction period, estimated at no more than three weeks. As county officials have previously said, Turek said when the new fire hall in Challis is completed and firefighters move out of their space near the courthouse, the county search and rescue equipment will be moved to the fire hall. The current search and rescue building and the Quonset hut will be torn down and that land used for parking.
Barrett questioned if construction really will only take three weeks. If the new fire hall isn’t ready before June and work at the courthouse begins in the spring there are potentially several months where the county courthouse and jail won’t have a usable parking lot.
Dizes admitted they don’t have hard numbers on parking spots lost or gained if the project proceeds. Before they approve or deny the conditional permit, both Barrett and Councilman Scott Lamb said they want that information.
Turek pointed out that because jury trials are set to resume March 1 under strict COVID-19 guidelines, the Challis Community Event Center will be utilized as a courtroom. So, business normally conducted at the courthouse will move to the event center, which would alleviate parking problems during construction, she said.
“We believe we’ll have the parking we need,” Dizes said. “We don’t want this thing held up because we don’t have an adequate parking plan.”
Barrett said that while having the jail located in the middle of town has never personally bothered him, as someone who has lived in Challis for many years, he often hears concerns from newer residents.
Dizes agreed and said one of the most common questions is if other locations for a larger jail have been considered. However, “we’re confident this is the best site for us given the information we have,” Dizes said about the current jail’s location. It’s also time and cost effective, he said.
Dizes and Turek said until a conditional use permit is approved they aren’t able to answer questions like when construction would start and whether a new fence will be erected.
At the Feb. 11 City Council meeting, more than 15 members of the public were in the council chambers at one point, along with the mayor and council members. No room was allotted for physical distancing. Five people wore face coverings. Custer County was listed in the minimal-risk category for the coronavirus, but according Eastern Idaho Public Health officials precautionary measures, including face masks and physical distancing, should still be followed to ensure it stays that way.