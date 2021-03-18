Public input on the possibility of expanding the Custer County Jail will be accepted at a hearing before the Challis City Council.
That hearing hasn’t been scheduled, but Mayor Mike Barrett said he expects it to occur in April.
The hearing comes at the request of Custer Economic Development Association officials. A committee of CEDA Director Jolie Turek and board members Ken Dizes and Tom Coates asked Challis council members to issue a conditional use permit to install modular units at the county jail. The additional units would expand the jail capacity from six to 16 inmates.
CEDA personnel offered to help Custer County commissioners explore options for the county jail. Those options include alternative locations, according to the CEDA members. However, Turek said at a March 11 city council meeting it has been more difficult than expected to find suitable locations. Apparently the CEDA officials were working off old, inaccurate zoning maps. County commissioners have been looking at possible locations for the county jail that CEDA members have found and they would like to know what City Council members think of their choices.
Turek asked for both up-to-date maps and an opportunity for CEDA members to meet with city council members this week, in advance of the public hearing being conducted.
According to Coates, time is of the essence as problems like the zoning maps keep pushing any possible construction back.
“Contractors are disappearing fast,” Coates said.
City officials last year denied issuing the county a conditional use permit which would have allowed for the jail expansion at its existing site. But at the request of CEDA officials, said they will consider it again.
Commissioners have entered into a tentative contract with All Detainment Solutions of Missouri to install modular units at the jail.
County Treasurer Allicyn Latimer said the county has the $1.3 million needed as a down payment to begin the project, in the payments in lieu of taxes account. Commissioner Wayne Butts said the total price of the jail improvements, about $2.7 million, would be spent during five years.