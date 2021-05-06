Challis City Council members canceled one of three planned April 28 public hearings because an application for a special use permit to allow construction of a new county jail on Rodeo Road wasn’t submitted in time, Mayor Mike Barrett said.
Custer Economic Development Association board members Tom Coates and Ken Dizes and CEDA Director Jolie Turek have been working on behalf of Custer County commissioners to get a new jail built. Coates said the application for the special use permit wasn’t submitted because of repeated delays in the process.
CEDA and county officials were pursuing two options to upgrade the current 100-plus-year old jail. One option is to build a new jail on Rodeo Road, which requires changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and its zoning ordinances. The other option is to add modular units at the jail and courthouse. The units would provide more space to house inmates and would comply with state and federal regulations for jails.
Custer County commissioners ordered modular units from All Detainment Solutions in Missouri more than three months ago, Coates said. But no traction has been made on the jail project.
“We never thought it would take three months,” Coates said about getting approval from the city. Because the units sat around for so long, Coates said the county canceled the order.
Choosing to be positive, Coates said the change in plans gives CEDA members and commissioners more time to research different locations for a jail and communicate more with the public. The site on Rodeo Road is still their preferred choice, Coates said, because of its proximity to other county buildings.
The need for increased communication is why Challis council members did not take any action at the April 28 hearings, Mayor Mike Barrett said. They didn’t know how many people would want to comment on the proposed changes to the comprehensive plan and zoning regulations, which were released just a couple of days before the hearings, so they decided to give people another opportunity to make their voices heard. Also, Barrett said the extra time will give people a chance to think about the amendments and the comments made about them at last week’s hearings.
Another public hearing on the jail issue is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at City Hall.