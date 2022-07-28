Capitol Riot Investigation

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included lines asking the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’ and stating the rioters “do not represent me,” but those references were deleted and never spoken, according to exhibits released by House investigators.

 John Minchillo/AP

WASHINGTON — This isn't the end of the Capitol riot story.

The House committee investigating the deadly events of a fateful, chilly January day — now a year and a half in the past — has wrapped up its hot summer series of televised hearings, each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.

