WASHINGTON — Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, a Republican congressional leader and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead "pouring gasoline on the fire" by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and celebrating his crowd of supporters as "very special," the House investigating committee showed last Thursday night.

The next day, he declared anew, "I don't want to say the election is over." That was in a previously unaired outtake of an address to the nation he was to give, shown at the prime-time hearing of the committee.

Tags

Recommended for you