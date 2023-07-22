A study to evaluate the possibility of constructing a cobalt refinery in the United States will be paid for with some of the $15 million that the U.S. Department of Defense gave Jervois, the owner of the Idaho Cobalt Operations mine in Lemhi County.

The Defense Department money will also pay for more drilling at the cobalt site. The money is part the Defense Protection Act.


