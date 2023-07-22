A study to evaluate the possibility of constructing a cobalt refinery in the United States will be paid for with some of the $15 million that the U.S. Department of Defense gave Jervois, the owner of the Idaho Cobalt Operations mine in Lemhi County.
The Defense Department money will also pay for more drilling at the cobalt site. The money is part the Defense Protection Act.
The work is intended to advance the cobalt supply chain in the U.S., according to information from the Defense Department and Jervois, an Australian firm with a U.S. corporation in Nevada. In a news release the Defense Department said “the project is a critical step in the U.S. effort to decrease reliance on overseas sources of strategic and critical minerals.”
Jervois officials say they will use some data from their cobalt refinery and manufacturing operation in Finland as part of the feasibility study related to a cobalt refinery in the U.S. The study will evaluate the possibility of building a refinery that can process about 6,600 tons of cobalt a year. All the product from that refinery would be used in electric vehicle batteries. Jervois officials say they’re encouraged by discussions with the U.S. Department of Energy about loans and grants that “are expected to be available to support refinery construction.”
Jervois continues to consider expanding its Finland refinery, company officials said in a news release. That refinery has been operating for 50 years.
Operations at the Idaho Cobalt Operation were suspended in late March because of low cobalt prices and inflation’s effects on construction materials, as well as a worker shortage.
Cobalt is used in munitions and aerospace alloys that the Defense Department uses and in electric vehicle batteries, including some military vehicles.
