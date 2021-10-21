Idaho Cobalt Operations officials want year-round access to their planned mine in Lemhi County and Executive General Manager Matthew Lengerich has been meeting with Lemhi and Custer County commissioners to see what that will take.
Owned by Jervois, an Australian mining company, the cobalt mine, 40 miles west of Salmon, can be accessed via Williams Creek Road near Salmon and from Morgan Creek Road nearer Challis. After meeting with Lemhi County commissioners, Lengerich attended the Custer County Commission meeting last week to discuss Morgan Creek Road’s access to the mine.
Lengerich pointed out that Forest Service permits are required to drive heavy equipment and move construction materials on forest roads. Currently, permits to operate such heavy loads on Williams Creek Road have been secured. Similar standards apply for plowing and piling up snow along forest roads, Lengerich said.
Custer County Road and Bridge Supervisor Brandon Jones said the county budget for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1 doesn’t include plowing the entire length of the road. Jervois officials want Morgan Creek Road cleared of snow past the turnaround at Sawmill Creek, which is farther up the road than the county plans to plow.
Commissioners Steve Smith and Randy Corgatelli said they’re willing to assist any way they can in providing year-round access up Morgan Creek Road in the future.
“We’re definitely for mining,” Smith said.
According to Lengerich, he, his staff, county commissioners and Forest Service officials have yet to reach a decision on how to achieve year-round access. Lengerich said a challenge is leaving as little impact as possible on the landscape. Workers won’t be allowed to drive personal autos to and from the mine but will be driven in larger transport autos. Some workers will live on site for a few days at a time in the on-site camp, Lengerich said.
“The camp gives us flexibility” when it comes to hiring workers who don’t want to or can’t live in Challis or Salmon, Lengerich said, but it “mostly reduces our impact of commuting.”
Currently, concrete and steel work is underway at the mine, Lengerich said. Projections show it will be operational by the middle of next year. Lengerich said he looks forward to seeing the positive impacts the cobalt mine will have on local communities and the U.S. energy market. According to him, the estimated lifespan of the cobalt mine is seven to eight years.