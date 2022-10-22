If people want a chance to comment on an expansion proposal by Jervois Mining for its Idaho Cobalt Operations they need to notify the Department of Environmental Quality by Oct. 28.

Jervois officials have filed for a permit to install a cemented rock fill crushing system and a new ore stockpile, to increase the throughput of the existing cement silo, to install two new engines powering electrical generators and to build a new metallurgical laboratory. The work would occur at the old Blackbird Mine site about 26 miles west of Salmon where Jervois is mining for cobalt.

