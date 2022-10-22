If people want a chance to comment on an expansion proposal by Jervois Mining for its Idaho Cobalt Operations they need to notify the Department of Environmental Quality by Oct. 28.
Jervois officials have filed for a permit to install a cemented rock fill crushing system and a new ore stockpile, to increase the throughput of the existing cement silo, to install two new engines powering electrical generators and to build a new metallurgical laboratory. The work would occur at the old Blackbird Mine site about 26 miles west of Salmon where Jervois is mining for cobalt.
Public comment on the requests will be accepted only if people ask the DEQ for a comment period, according to the legal notice published in the Messenger by the DEQ. To request that a comment period be established, people must provide written comments to the DEQ by Oct. 28. Requests for a comment period should be sent to Dianne Hobbs, Department of Environmental Quality, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706-1255; by email to dianne.hobbs@deq.idaho.gov; or via the DEQ website at www.deq.idaho.gov. People must include the company name and permit number No. P-2008.0169 project number 62977 when asking for a comment period.
The official opening of Idaho Cobalt Operations mine was celebrated Oct. 7. This month a commissioning phase is underway at the mine with final equipment tests planned before production begins in coming months. Mine officials say the mine should be operating at full capacity by the first quarter of 2023. They expect to produce 2,000 tons of cobalt concentrate a year. That’s about 10 percent of expected U.S. demand.
Jervois officials say their initial drilling campaign will cover 46,000 feet, of which 27,000 feet have already been drilled. Jervois operates at the old Blackbird Mine site, which closed in 1982. Cobalt, copper and silver were mined there, using both open-pit and underground techniques. The mine is an Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site because heavy metals ran into nearby creeks. Cleanup efforts have been underway since 2003, but aren’t complete.
Jervois officials said at the opening ceremony that $44 million has been set aside to clean up the mining operation once it’s finished. Federal law requires mining companies to have reclamation bonds. Mine officials expect the mine to operate for seven years.
Cobalt from the Lemhi County mine will be shipped to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where Australian-based Jervois owns a refinery that is being refurbished to process the cobalt. There are no cobalt refineries in North America, although Electra Battery Materials is in the process of reopening its refinery near Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Electra is developing a cobalt mine in Lemhi County, as well, and plans to refine the cobalt it mines in Idaho at its Canadian refinery.
Cobalt is used in electric vehicle batteries and other lithium-ion batteries. The Idaho Cobalt Belt holds one of the largest deposits of the mineral in the United States.
