Construction at the Idaho Cobalt Operations mine in Lemhi County was suspended last week by mine owner Jervois.
In a news release, Jervois officials blamed low cobalt prices, inflation and the mine’s remote location for the shutdown. The release said “Jervois expects to complete construction of and commission” the mine when cobalt prices recover.
Lay-offs of contract workers at the Jervois operation began immediately after the March 28 announcement. Before the announcement, there were about 75 Jervois employees and about 200 contract workers at the mine. When all the layoffs are completed, which should be within a week or so, 30 people will remain employed there, the release states. If a federal grant the company applied for is awarded, Jervois said “where practical,” laid-off Jervois workers would be rehired to do the work associated with the grant-funded projects.
According to the release, Jervois has spent $130 million on construction at the site it acquired from Formation Capital in 2019.
Last October, Jervois officials held an official opening at the mine and said it would be operating at full capacity by the first quarter of 2023. But in February, Jervois officials said an unprecedented labor shortage and severe winter weather forced them to push the expected start date for commercial production of cobalt to the end of March. At that time, they also said drilling had confirmed the potential for a longer mine life than the seven years initially projected.
Also in February, Jervois said it expected to ramp up production in the second quarter of this year and spend $7.4 million on drilling this summer.
Australian-based Jervois has applied from grants from the U.S. government for additional drilling at the mine and to pay for studies to assess the possibility of constructing a cobalt refinery in the United States. Jervois expects to benefit from American programs to support the development of critical minerals, the news release states. According to Jervois officials, the U.S. Department of Defense intends to award Jervois $15 million from the Defense Protection Act, but the release acknowledges the grant has not been approved.
Cobalt is used in batteries for electric vehicles and in cellphones and laptops. About 70 percent of the cobalt currently used in the world is mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 80 percent of that cobalt is refined in China. Some refining also occurs in Finland.
Electra Battery Materials, which is developing a cobalt and copper mine at Iron Creek in Lemhi County, is in the process of commissioning a cobalt refinery near Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It’s the only such refinery in North America. Jervois has a refinery in São Paulo, Brazil, where ore from the Lemhi County mine was to be shipped for processing.
