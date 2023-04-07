Construction at the Idaho Cobalt Operations mine in Lemhi County was suspended last week by mine owner Jervois.

In a news release, Jervois officials blamed low cobalt prices, inflation and the mine’s remote location for the shutdown. The release said “Jervois expects to complete construction of and commission” the mine when cobalt prices recover.


