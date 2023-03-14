If you don’t know how to play pinochle, the comments emanating from the “card sharks” who join together twice a month to play at the Challis senior center can be confusing.
But the ladies who gather for the Jinx Club games no matter the weather — rain, sun, snow, sleet, heat, wind or mud — know exactly what they’re talking about. And, they’re happy to explain it.
When someone is calling out 200 and the person next to them counters 20, back to 240 for the first caller, 260 for the challenger and so on — they’re betting on how many points they’ll end up with. “One hundred aces” is a common phrase, although this writer still doesn’t know what it means. Same for “stack ‘em up.” “Bid or bunch” seems to have something to do with not being thrilled with your hand for bidding purposes, but not necessarily being ready to toss it away.
The Thursday afternoon gatherings, which usually draw 16 or 20 players, continue a tradition begun in Challis at least 80 years ago. None of the original members are still playing, but long-time Jinxie Zella Cutler first joined the club in the early 1960s. She has been in the club longer than any other current member. Her membership lapsed for a few years when her family moved to Soda Springs. But they returned to Challis five or so years later and in about 1969 Cutler joined again and has been active since.
Asking the 15 members and one guest who played cards on March 2 about the club’s history brought out stories about how many card clubs used to exist in Challis, how many clubs most players joined, and how some were for full families.
Those family gatherings, mostly ranchers who belonged to the Country Club, were held on weekend evenings and supper was part of the weekly event.
The GT Club — Get Together Club — had been around for nearly as long as the Jinx Club. It folded about two years ago when membership shrunk too much to continue, Peggy Parks said. Most of the GTers, including Parks, are now in the Jinx Club. Another pinochle club exists in Challis — the Cardettes — and several Jinxies are in that group, too. Plus there’s several bridge clubs which meet regularly, the ladies say.
It used to be that everyone in town played cards, it was the most common social get-together decades ago. Times and interests have changed, the ladies say, some scowling at the cellphones in the room.
Pinochle requires its own specialized deck of cards. A deck has 48 cards, no cards lower than a 9. Players get 12 cards to start a round.
As cards get dealt, players sometimes give clues to their opponents: “What a pretty hand. But you can’t play it,” was overheard at least a few times. “Nothing but garbage,” was another frequent remark.
Win or lose — and the players were quick to point out you never win more than about a buck — it’s an afternoon spent with friends chatting, discussing community happenings and keeping history alive. But no politics or religion, they say. After all, “we’re all neighbors.”
“This is a fun club,” Frances Tupper said, summing up the group’s feelings.
