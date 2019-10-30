Custer County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate showed a slight increase from August to September, according to data released by the Idaho Department of Labor.
The local jobless rate last month stood at 4.6 percent, compared to 4.1 percent the prior month.
Butte County, to the south of Custer, recorded an adjusted unemployment rate of 3 percent. To the north, Lemhi County’s adjusted rate was 4.7 percent.
Clearwater County recorded the highest adjusted jobless rate of 6.5 percent, followed by Adams County at 6.3 percent, Shoshone at 5.6 percent, Lewis at 5.4 percent and Benewah at 5 percent.
On the other end of the scale, counties with the lowest adjusted rates were Oneida at 1.7 percent, Madison at 2 percent, Franklin at 2.1 percent, Teton at 2.2 percent and Jefferson at 2.3 percent.
The adjusted statewide rate remained at 2.9 percent for the third consecutive month.
An additional 2,906 people made themselves available for work in September, pushing the adjusted labor force across Idaho to 772,214. The number of people across the state without jobs last month was 25,626.
The percentage of Idahoans age 16 or older working or looking for work reached 64.1 percent in September, continuing an upward trend, the report shows
Unemployment insurance benefits decreased by 1.3 percent from a weekly average of $811,400 in September 2018 to $801,000 last month. The number of claimants dropped by 7.9 percent from last year to this year, according to the report.
The national jobless rate dropped to 3.5 percent in September, compared to 3.7 percent a year ago.