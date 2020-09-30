Custer County mirrored the state of Idaho in August as fewer people remained without jobs, following record high unemployment earlier this year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Custer County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate for August was 4.3 percent, compared to 4.8 percent in July. Idaho’s rate in August was 4.2 percent, down from 5.1 percent the month before, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Job gains in August left the state with an over-the-year decrease of 0.7 of a percent, the labor department’s Craig Shaul reported. That made Idaho “the least affected state in the nation for August job losses due to the economic disruption caused by COVID-19,” he said.
Just 97 Custer County residents were listed as unemployed in August, compared to 108 the prior month.
Butte County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate also dropped in August, to 3 percent, compared to 3.4 percent in July. Lemhi County had an unemployment rate of 5.5 percent in August, down from 6.4 percent in July.
Shoshone County had the state’s highest percentage of jobless residents last month, with a rate of 7.2 percent, followed by Adams County at 7.1 percent, Clearwater at 6.8 percent, Boise at 6.7 percent and Benewah County at 6 percent.
Madison County recorded the lowest jobless rate in August, 2.3 percent. Jefferson County came in at 2.6 percent. Bingham and Caribou counties each had rates of 2.7 percent and Fremont County was at 2.8 percent last month.
In August there were 858,356 Idahoans age 16 and older with jobs and 37,443 unemployed residents of the state. The state’s jobless rate has reflected huge swings during the pandemic, ranging from 2.5 percent in January to 11.8 percent in April and 9 percent in May, before dropping to 5.8 percent in June.
Unemployment insurance benefits were paid out to 15,670 people a week in August in Idaho, totaling an average of $4 million. A year ago, payments were made to an average of 3,200 people a week, totaling $980,400 a week.
The nation’s jobless rate fell to 8.4 percent in August, with 13.6 million people out of work. In August 2019 there were 6 million people without jobs in the U.S. and the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.