Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Joel Peterson has announced his bid for the sheriff’s position.
Peterson said last week he plans to file for office as a Republican. He’s seeking his party’s nomination in the May 19 primary election to advance to the ballot for the November general election.
Peterson has worked as a patrol deputy in Custer County for three years. He was the Sheriff’s Office marine deputy for about two years prior to that, after completing marine academy training. He became a reserve deputy in Custer County in 2013. Peterson is retired from the Phoenix Police Department where he worked for 22 years.
He grew up in Meridian and his wife is from Challis, so after he retired from the Phoenix job, “we came home,” he said.
Peterson decided a year ago to run for sheriff, after Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said he didn’t intend to seek re-election. Lumpkin has said he now plans to run for office again.
“When Sheriff Lumpkin decided to run again, I realized I still wanted to run,” Peterson said. “I believe I can make some improvements. I have ideas to help our department be more professional in such matters as investigations.” After determining he wanted to be in the race, Peterson decided to announce his candidacy prior to the opening of the filing period.
The filing period runs from March 2-13. In addition to the four-year sheriff’s post that’s open this year, two county commission seats and the prosecuting attorney’s office are to be filled in the November general election.