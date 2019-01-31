His fellow volunteers voted Johnny Gilbert firefighter of the year for 2018. The award was announced at the Jan. 26 firefighters’ appreciation dinner.
This is the second time Gilbert has won the award, known as the outstanding service award. He also won in 2016.
Gilbert has been a North Custer Rural Fire District volunteer firefighter for six years, Challis Chief Ray Varney said. He missed just one meeting in 2018. Coincidentally, it was the one where his peers chose him as fireman of the year.
“Johnny has always been a good fireman,” Varney said. “He’s very dedicated. He’s a good all-around fireman.” His peers can count on him to be at every fire when he’s in town, Varney said.
Gilbert was voted in as first captain of the Challis department in December. Darin Maxwell was chosen as second captain. Varney continues as chief and Larry Garey is his new assistant Challis chief.
Gilbert’s daughter, Jahndra, still volunteers in the Challis department but is on leave while she attends college in Montana.
The process of becoming firefighter of the year starts with minimum eligibility criteria including number of meetings attended and number of calls responded to. Officers of each North Custer Fire District department — Challis, Pahsimeroi and Clayton — nominate firefighters and volunteers in each department cast secret ballots. Challis nominees are voted on in December, but the winner is not known until the district fire chief announces the name at the annual dinner, said Sandi Hammond, longtime Challis department secretary.
Other firefighters have been chosen firefighter of the year more than once. The longest-serving volunteer, Doug Hammond, has won the award most often. In April, he will have been an active volunteer on the Challis department for 40 years.
North Custer Fire Chief Launna Gunderson is always on the lookout for physically and mentally fit candidates. All are initially accepted as probationers. Volunteers must attend three training sessions for three months in a row before being voted on, thumbs up or thumbs down, by regular department members.
Challis needs more volunteer firefighters, Gunderson said. So do the volunteer departments in Clayton and May, which are chronically short of volunteers. Challis lost three key firefighters in 2018, Gunderson said. The local department is down to 16 active firefighters.
People who think they have what it takes to be a North Custer volunteer firefighter can contact local fire chiefs in their communities, Gunderson said. Chiefs are Dave Tengesdal in Clayton at 208-838-2604, Roy Ellis in Pahsimeroi Valley at 208-876-4465 and Varney in Challis at 208-879-2170.