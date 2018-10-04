Judge Stevan Thompson last month accepted a guilty plea from a visitor accused of felony possession of cocaine at the Braun Brothers Reunion concerts in Challis the second weekend of August.
Under a plea agreement between defense attorney Jeffrey Kunz and Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson, Casey Rudolph Neumeyer agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony possession of cocaine. In exchange, Oleson agreed to recommend a prison sentence of two years fixed and five years indeterminate and not to oppose a withheld judgment if the defendant seeks that course.
The plea agreement is subject to Neumeyer having no prior felony convictions, Oleson told Judge Thompson at a Sept. 19 hearing in Custer County.
Before placing Neumeyer under oath, the judge asked him whether he understood he was giving up his rights against self-incrimination, the presumption of innocence and a trial by jury. Thompson added that the plea agreement between the defendant and the state is not binding on him and he could sentence Neumeyer to the maximum penalty. Neumeyer said he understood.
“Guilty, your honor,” the defendant said when asked how he pleaded. “I was in possession of cocaine at Braun Brothers Reunion” on Aug. 11, Neumeyer said, when asked about the circumstances of his crime. A security guard at the concert found the cocaine on him.
Judge Thompson accepted the guilty plea, ordered a presentence investigation into Neumeyer’s criminal background and scheduled sentencing for Nov. 21.