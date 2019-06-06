Maichelle B. Brownson of Mackay’s request to be discharged early from probation was denied by Judge Stevan Thompson.
She had pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to her boyfriend.
She completed a drug court program in Salmon and has done well, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said.
But “I have a problem with a lower level of supervision,” Oleson said.
“Do I get a withheld judgment?” Brownson asked Thompson. “I want my gun rights back. I’ve changed my life. This trouble has been good for me.” Brownson has moved, is clean and sober, is in an Alcoholics Anonymous group, has no plans to use drugs or alcohol and has new friends who are a better influence.
“I hope you’re right,” Thompson said, noting that a lot of people relapse. “I just want to continue your probation for another three to four months.”
Meanwhile, any probation violation could cause Brownson to lose the withheld judgment previously granted. Under Idaho law, a person is eligible for one withheld judgment in life. Brownson said she had violations during her time in Lemhi County drug court. On Feb. 15, 2017, Stephens granted Brownson a withheld judgment and placed her on four years of supervised probation. She was ordered to pay fines and court costs totaling $1,335, and the judge ordered, but suspended, 180 days of discretionary jail time.
Public Defender Dave Cannon noted that Brownson was a first-time offender and had made an “error of judgment” by selling or delivering methamphetamine to her boyfriend. She claimed that the meth belonged to him. But, she entered into a plea agreement to plead guilty in return for the state’s dismissal of another felony meth possession charge and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.