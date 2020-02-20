A judge has denied a request to dismiss charges filed in Bingham County against the Custer County prosecuting attorney.
Judge Michelle Radford Mallard on Jan. 24 denied a motion filed Jan. 9 by attorney Jeromy Pharis to dismiss two battery charges against Justin Oleson. Oleson has pleaded innocent to the charges which stem from actions allegedly taken during last September’s East Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
Pharis said in his motion that the charges couldn’t remain in effect because the Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney’s office didn’t have authority to charge Oleson. Pharis wrote that only the county prosecutor can enforce state penal laws and “no one else has that authority unless appointed a special prosecutor.” The Bingham County prosecutor recused himself from the case, saying he regularly works with Oleson. Oleson is a member of a law firm in Blackfoot. A petition to appoint the Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney’s office to handle the case was filed Jan. 17, Pharis wrote, but Oleson was charged Jan. 9. Twin Falls Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Twiggs has been assigned the case by Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs.
That meant the filing “was unlawful, void, a nullity and without any legal authority,” Pharis wrote. The judge disagreed.
The case continues to move forward. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 17 in Blackfoot.
Two teenage boys have accused Oleson of grabbing them and pulling them out of a vehicle at the East Idaho State Fair. Oleson is a fair board member and was working crowd control at the fair’s demolition derby on Sept. 7, 2019, when the incident allegedly occurred. According to court documents, Oleson said the boys didn’t have proper credentials to be in the pit area. Oleson told police he didn’t touch the boys, court documents state.