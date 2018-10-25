Repeat DUI offender Casey N. Beard was sentenced to prison for drunken driving, but Judge Stevan Thompson suspended the maximum six-year sentence. The judge retained jurisdiction of Beard’s case and placed him in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction for a year.
Although Beard meets all the criteria to go to prison now, Judge Thompson said he would agree to the rider program in hopes of rehabilitating the defendant. If corrections officials don’t recommend probation at the end of the yearlong program, the judge can impose a prison sentence of two years fixed and four years indeterminate.
Thompson ordered that Beard be given credit for 96 days spent in jail and serve his sentence for the latest DUI concurrently with his parole for an Elmore County case. He also ordered Beard to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs that total $1,290. The judge suspenced Beard’s driver’s license for three years after his release from incarceration and ordered a locking device be placed on his vehicle for a year after the license suspension.
“Good luck to you,” Thompson said. “These (DUIs) keep me awake at night. I hope you don’t get in your car and kill someone if you go on probation.”
Paul Echo Hawk, Beard’s attorney, asked Judge Thompson to consider retaining jurisdiction and placing the defendant in the Wood Court, a problem-solving court for drug and alcohol abusers, as long as Beard’s parole officer supports that recommendation and Prosecutor Justin Oleson concurs. In this case, Beard was pulled over in Mackay at night, driving with his headlights off. He blew a 0.17 blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit for a DUI, but there was no accident.
The defendant’s presentence investigation recommended prison time for his repeated DUI offenses.
There are other ways short of prison time to protect society from the danger that all drunken drivers pose, Echo Hawk argued. He asked the judge to give his client the opportunity for alcohol treatment. Statistics show that 97 percent of Idaho offenders with cases similar to Beard’s were sentenced to rider treatment programs, whereas only 3 percent were sent to prison, Echo Hawk said. Beard has strong family support in Butte County, Echo Hawk said. Beard had several letters of support, including one from his mother, which the judge considered at the Oct. 17 sentencing hearing.
Oleson said he’s struggled with Beard’s case and hopes the defendant can get the treatment he badly needs. The prosecutor accepted a plea agreement, dismissing a persistent violator charge in exchange for Beard pleading guilty to his latest DUI and agreeing the defendant can serve this sentence concurrently with his Elmore County case.
Beard, born in 1982, has a long history of alcohol and marijuana use, Oleson said, which started in 1999 with minor consumption offenses and escalated to marijuana possession and DUIs. Beard has been in and out of prison and wasted 20 years of his life, the prosecutor said.
The defendant served a rider program several years ago but the treatment options have improved and “I have no objection” to giving Beard an opportunity at treatment. “He’s got to turn that switch on in his head” and realize he cannot drink and drive, Oleson said. The prosecutor recommended a five-year underlying prison sentence with that time to be indeterminate, or subject to time off for good behavior.
Beard stood when the judge gave him the opportunity to speak. “I really don’t know what to say,” said Beard. “I’m nervous. I know what my history looks like,” like he can’t change his behavior. “When I was young, I didn’t really care. But the last time I got out of prison, I bought a house and was sober seven years. I thought I had it all figured out,” he said, but then started using marijuana again. “I stopped doing what I needed to stay sober. I am getting better. I know I’ll be sober one day. I hope for that opportunity.”
There’s a lot to consider in Beard’s long DUI history, Judge Thompson said. Beard has had seven DUIs, and was in a 2011 accident that may have involved alcohol and resulted in serious injuries.
“You’re aware of the potential harm and danger” of drinking and driving, Thompson told Beard. “I don’t understand why over the years you didn’t get the message that you can’t stop drinking so you should stay out of vehicles. Your alcohol addiction has to be dealt with. The drinking has to stop.”
Beard’s presentence investigation says he is likely to re-offend and recommends intensive outpatient treatment, which is surprising given his history, Thompson said. The presentence investigator said Beard doesn’t think of the consequences of drinking and driving, the judge said.
Thompson advised Beard to take full advantage of the treatment he will receive, because if he doesn’t, DOC will not give him a recommendation for probation and the court will impose the suspended prison sentence.