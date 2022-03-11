BOISE — A federal judge has rejected a request by wealthy landowners near Stanley to stop construction of a public trail crossing their ranch to connect Redfish Lake to downtown Stanley.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled in late February that the Forest Service and other entities followed proper environmental and other procedures in approving the trail on an easement the agency has that crosses the private land. The Forest Service has a conservation easement deed dating to 2005 that allows a trail 30 feet wide to cross about 1.5 miles of private property.
However, a contractor who has been working on the trail said a dispute with federal officials over payment has stalled construction of the trail.
Dave Coyner of Quality Asphalt Services had been working on the trail. He said last week it is 90 percent complete, needing only a top layer of gravel. It will take about two months to lay the gravel, he said. But Coyner won’t work on the trail because he said the Federal Highway Administration refused to pay him for previous work on the project. He also said other contractors have declined to work on the trail after hearing about his problems.
“They kicked us out the door right when we got down to where we’re ready to make hay,” he said. “It’s frustrating. As of right now, I don’t know when it will be completed.”
Sawtooth Mountain Ranch owners David Boren and Lynn Arnone have been attempting to prevent completion of the 4.4-mile trail. Boren is a founder and a board member of Clearwater Analytics, a financial management company headquartered in Boise. Boren didn’t respond to a voice message left at Clearwater Analytics. Attorneys listed on court documents as representing Boren also didn’t respond to a voice message.
The case has a lengthy legal history. Dale previously rejected attempts to halt work on the trail while the case played out in court, and has now ruled on the case’s merits.
The Forest Service for years has wanted to build the trail in the area that attracts thousands of tourists to Custer County. The trail is part of a bill signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2015 creating three new wilderness areas in central Idaho. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho sought support for the wilderness areas for years among local residents, environmentalists and ranchers before finally finding the right mix. The deal that emerged brought in more than $1.5 million for trail maintenance in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and includes money to build the Redfish Trail.
Stanley community leaders and business owners have said they’d welcome the trail which would allow people to walk between the city and popular Redfish Lake. During the peak of the summer tourist season, it’s difficult to find parking spots at the lake and many drivers park on the narrow roads, potentially causing problems.