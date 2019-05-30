Judge Stevan Thompson has retained jurisdiction over Jeremy D. Watson, 39, who pleaded guilty to burglarizing two Mackay properties earlier this year.
Thompson ordered Watson to complete a 365-day treatment program for alcohol and drug abuse in an Idaho Department of Correction facility. If Watson is successful and DOC personnel recommend him for probation, Thompson said he would place Watson on probation. If not, Thompson said he could impose the suspended sentence of up to seven years in prison.
Earlier this month Watson was ordered to pay restitution to victims of the burglary and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus $500 to Custer County for his public defender, Fred Snook. He must provide the state with a DNA sample. Watson was given credit for time served in jail since Jan. 3.
Under a plea agreement, Watson’s sentences for the Custer and Idaho county cases will be served concurrently.
Watson was associating with the wrong person and is probably lucky he didn’t get shot during the burglary by his partner in crime, Bruce E. Finnell, who is also charged with burglary, Judge Thompson said. Finnell pleaded not guilty to the charge in April and is scheduled for a jury trial in July.
Watson’s history includes one previous felony in Alaska, relapses in drug abuse and employment problems, the judge said. Watson’s statement to the court included in the presentence investigation report was “insightfully sincere,” Thompson said, leading to hope Watson can turn things around, eventually get on probation and be a father to his sons. However, Watson is a long way from that now and must first deal with his substance abuse problem, the judge said.
The night of Dec. 31, 2018, or morning of Jan. 1, 2019, Watson and Finnell allegedly cut a lock on a garage at 508 Main St. to get to 506 Main St. in Mackay, according to court records.