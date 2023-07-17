Wildfires Retardant Pollution

Deb Lathrop prepares a snack in the kitchen behind a window sprayed with fire retardant left from the Spring Creek fire on July 20, 2018, in La Veta, Colorado. A judge ruled May 26 that chemical retardant dropped on wildfires by the U.S. Forest Service is polluting streams in western states in violation of federal law, but its use can continue.

 Joe Amon/The Denver Post

BILLINGS, Mont. — A judge has ruled that the U.S. government can keep using chemical retardant to fight wildfires, despite finding that the practice pollutes streams in western states in violation of federal law.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Montana came after environmentalists sued the U.S. Forest Service for dropping the red slurry material into waterways hundreds of times in the past decade.


