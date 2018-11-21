Angela Green of Challis was found guilty of perjury by a Custer County jury last week.
The 12-person jury said it believed she intentionally lied by listing no assets on a court financial disclosure form completed in February related to another criminal case filed against her. Jurors deliberated for just under three hours Friday before announcing their verdict.
Her husband, Justin Green, sold land on Jan. 25 and about $80,000 from that sale was deposited in a bank account in his name after Angie signed a quitclaim deed relinquishing her interest in the property. Her access to and knowledge of that money was the crux of the perjury charge.
District Judge Stevan Thompson scheduled sentencing for Jan. 16. Perjury is a felony punishable by not less than one or more than 14 years in prison.
Defense attorney Allen Browning argued the jury should keep in mind how Angie Green interpreted the financial disclosure form and that the state must prove she willfully and intentionally lied.
When she filled out the form, listing zero assets, she was considering a divorce from her husband, he said. Angie was only paying attention to her assets, not property the couple jointly owned.
Nonsense, Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson argued. Idaho is a community property state, so both Greens legally owned the property. And, Oleson argued, Angie had access to Justin’s debit card to draw on the account.
On a recording of Angie Green’s Feb. 26 arraignment on a traffic violation when she asked for a public defender, Oleson objected and said it was known in the community that the Greens had sold property for about $100,000, plus or minus, so she should have assets to hire an attorney.
Angie Green told Browning she’d never intentionally tried to deceive anyone, she was answering the questions on the form thinking only of her assets.
Angie admitted she probably should have listed a 2002 GMC Yukon she owned as an asset. She considered it to be Justin’s even though the title was in her name. She valued it at $2,000 and then $3,000 on two subsequent disclosure forms. Angie Green also said she later listed $45,000 as her share of the property sale. She testified she had no financial interest in the property, no proceeds from the sale of the land, no access to Justin’s bank account and that she earned only $600 per month at her last regular job before becoming unemployed, except for some babysitting.
She didn’t list the value of her wedding ring that originally cost $6,000 but she later tried to sell on social media for $2,500, Oleson pointed out.
The state must establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Angie misstated material evidence and she knew it to be false, defense attorney Allen Browning said in his closing statement. A person must intend to make a false statement to be found guilty of perjury. The state hasn’t met that burden of proof, Browning said. The Greens were getting a divorce. The state showed no evidence of any jointly owned property. Angie filled out the form based on her assets, which were zero.
The Feb. 26 disclosure form should be the sole basis for deciding Angie’s guilt or evidence, Browning argued. If someone says something that’s not 100 percent accurate in another person’s mind, it’s not a crime. The only crime is if you intentionally mislead by your answers.
“Abe Lincoln said, ‘No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar,’” Oleson told the jury. “Angie Green is trying. She wants to be a successful liar. Show her she is not a successful liar.” It’s a juror’s job to make his or her community a better place in which to live. “Are we going to allow Ms. Green to lie so the citizens and the community pay for it?”