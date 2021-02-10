Idaho Supreme Court justices decided last week that jury trials and grand jury panels can resume beginning March 1, with health and safety guidelines meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 in place.
“It’s not like we’re back to business as usual,” Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said. “It’s like we’re on a retractable chain.”
According to a Feb. 3 order from the justices, local courts must look at the case incidence rates in the county of the trial before they can begin. The administrative district judge must check the Thursday before the beginning of a trial to make sure the county has fewer than 25 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. If a county is above that threshold, the trial must be postponed. If a county has a seven-day average of active cases between 14 and 25 per 100,000 and the numbers are trending upward in the previous seven days, then a trial cannot begin.
People will have their temperatures checked before entering a courtroom, must maintain a minimum of six feet of distance from others in the courtroom and must wear face coverings at all times.
Although he considers the decision good news, Oleson remains cautious. As long as COVID-19 numbers determine whether jury trials can proceed, Oleson said trials can continue to be put off and people will have to wait for their day in court. One district judge in Bannock County has 59 backlogged, felony jury trials, Oleson said.
“You multiply that across the state, and you have a nightmare,” Oleson said.
While not many Custer County jury trials are sitting in limbo, Oleson guessed it will take more than a year for his colleagues across the state to catch up. According to the justices’ order, priority will be given to criminal jury trials where the defendants are incarcerated. After those and other criminal trials, civil trials will be given attention.