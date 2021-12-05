Jury trials can restart Dec. 6 in Idaho courts — in about half of Idaho’s 44 counties.
The latest emergency order from the Idaho Supreme Court regarding in-person court proceedings and COVID-19 precautions set up county-based criteria for whether jury trials can resume. If the county has either a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases of 25 or more per 100,000 population, or is in a health district where crisis standards of care are in effect for area hospitals, they can’t restart.
Currently, crisis standards remain in place only in the Panhandle Health District, the five northernmost counties in the state.
But there are 19 Idaho counties where the rate of new coronavirus infections exceeds the standard set by the court. Most are in eastern or northern Idaho. On Monday, Custer County’s active rate was 16 percent, which would allow jury trials to occur in Challis. Lemhi County’s rate of 30 percent means no jury trials in Salmon, though. Likewise, Butte County’s active rate of 38.5 percent on Monday would prevent trials in Arco.
“It’s incredibly frustrating, but it’s just one piece of the frustration we all have been wrestling with,” said Kurt Holzer, a Boise attorney, current 4th District bar commissioner and a former president of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association. “I think we all want to move forward with things. And we have to tell clients, where we used to tell them, ‘We can get you to a jury trial in 14 or 18 months,’ now it’s a guess that it’s two to three years.”
Holzer has no complaints about the Idaho Supreme Court’s handling of the issue. “I think our Supreme Court has tried to be very responsive to their understanding of the science, to their understanding of the situation,” he said. “I think they’ve been really thoughtful about what they’ve done, as compared to talking to lawyers in some other states where their courts have been pretty haphazard.”
Holzer noted that his practice is all in civil cases, and criminal cases get priority. “When they did reopen the courts last summer for a while, when they were back to jury trials, we saw a lot of the criminal backlog kind of washed away,” he said. That was partly because trials went forward, and partly because many defendants then reached a decision point where they decided to take plea deals instead of going to trial — a decision they were able to delay when jury trials were on hold.
“It cleared some of that backlog,” he said. “But now we have to go through that process again.”
Pandemic-related measures have brought new efficiencies to some court proceedings, Holzer said. Online motion hearings and arraignments take far less time than in-person ones, and have allowed those proceedings to move more quickly than pre-pandemic timeframes.
The Supreme Court’s order puts local judicial districts in charge of most COVID-19 protocols. Effective Nov. 24, most health and safety precautions are determined by each district’s administrative judge in response to local conditions. That returns things to be “managed much as they were this summer,” the court announced in a news release.
The remaining statewide protocols are that if any county meets either of those same standards — COVID-19 incidence rates at 25 per 100,000 or above, or crisis standards of care — courthouse visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Judges have flexibility to order masking or social distancing in their courtrooms, or to order that a hearing be held online.