Challis resident Justin Green was sentenced Monday to five years of probation in a felony drug possession case arising out of a 2018 vehicle crash.
Green was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of second-offense DUI and second-offense driving without privileges. Green told Judge Stevan Thompson he stood by his guilty plea.
Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson alleged that Green was driving from a drug deal in Pocatello when he crashed his vehicle, damaging it and another auto.
Oleson told the judge in past court cases, Green has received slaps on the wrist, with no real deterrence. Therefore, a heavy prison sentence is warranted to deter him from re-offending and to prevent others from thinking they can get away with felony drug crimes, Oleson said.
People talk, there’s a substantial drug problem here, and people will think they can get away with it if the judge goes easy on Green, Oleson argued. Both Green and his wife were heavily involved in the drug community, but have reportedly been sober for about a year since their prior arrests.
Green’s sentence on the drug possession and DUI cases should be served back-to-back with his perjury conviction, Oleson argued, not at the same time. Green pleaded guilty to perjury last year in another court case.
“Mr. Oleson wants to make an example of Mr. Green,” defense attorney Steve Carpenter said, despite Green turning his life around. Green now works at Garden Creek Farms. The defense agrees with the recommendation of the presentence investigator for probation and asks for a withheld judgment, Carpenter said.
“I’ve been working very hard to turn things around,” Green said, including completing outpatient counseling treatment programs and half of his community service hours. “I learned my lesson,” Green said. He said he is now trying to be a good example to his children.
It’s difficult to keep track of the Greens’ multiple felony cases, Judge Thompson said. “You’ve been on my court calendar every month for the past year.”
Green has had the benefit of probation in his perjury case for a few months and has done well on probation, Judge Thompson said. However, this case is different. As a judge, he must send a message of deterrence to the community so others think twice,he said. On the other hand, Green has treatment options besides those in prison.
Judge Thompson imposed, but suspended, the 5- to 10-year prison sentence recommended by Oleson on the felony drug possession charge and ordered Green to pay a $1,000 fine, court costs and restitution for state-ordered drug tests.
For the DUI charge, Thompson ordered a 180-day jail sentence, suspending all but 30 days and giving Green credit for the 28 days he’s already spent in jail. Thompson ordered Green to pay another $1,000 fine, suspended his driving privileges for one year and ordered an interlock device be attached to his vehicle after the year’s license suspension. For driving without privileges, Thompson fined Green $250 and ordered him to pay all court costs.
In part because state prisons are “bursting at the seams,” Thompson said, “I will continue you on probation.” Green’s is more of an addiction case, the judge noted.
“I give you this one opportunity,” Thompson said. “As you can tell, you won’t get anything further.” Any probation violation will land Green in prison for a minimum of five years, the judge said. A rider treatment program in prison won’t work in Green’s case, Thompson said, because “You are intelligent and know how to do (outpatient) treatment” for alcohol and drug abuse on your own. If you can’t, then it’s prison.”
Thompson ordered Green be held in the Custer County Jail for 30 days, which he can serve on three-day weekends in a 10-week period with work release to his full-time job. Jail time starts Friday, May 17. Thompson ordered an additional 100 hours of community service for Green.
If Green violates probation on either the perjury or drug possession charge, he will have to serve consecutive prison sentences, not concurrent ones, said Thompson.
Carpenter asked for a withheld judgment for Green, which the judge denied. The judge said he will have to research it, but he believes Green does not qualify because he has the prior felony perjury conviction. If Green successfully completes probation, he can ask again for a withheld judgment. By then, the judge will know whether he qualifies.
“Good luck,” said Thompson. “I hope you’re successful. If not, there are serious ramifications.”