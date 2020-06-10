Youths age 18 and younger who need various immunizations may get those during free clinics at Eastern Idaho Public Health offices in June.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for any of the immunizations, Mimi Taylor with the public health office said. Insurance or Medicaid will be billed.
“Childhood vaccinations plummeted in mid-March after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, leaving many children vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases,” Taylor said, citing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
The Challis clinic is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. The phone number is 208-879-2504. The Salmon clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 11. The phone number is 208-756-2123.
People must have an appointment, no walk-in patients will be allowed.
When people arrive at a clinic for the vaccinations, they will be screened for the possibility of having coronavirus via a questionnaire and a no-touch thermometer. People must wear face coverings in the building, which will be provided for anyone who needs a mask. Only children 2 and younger may come without face coverings. Children can be accompanied by only one adult. Appointments will be spaced to ensure physical distancing can be observed. Sanitizing procedures will be increased in the clinic.
Patients should bring their immunization cards to their appointments.