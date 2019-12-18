The basement of the Mackay Community Church buzzed with kids and parents as church members helped them create Christmas tree ornaments and sugar cookies as part of Mackay’s Dec. 14 winter festival.
“We wanted to provide kids with something fun to do today to go along with the other holiday events happening,” said Mati Winters, wife of the church’s pastor.
Along with helping create miniature nativity scenes, members of the congregation took pictures of the children. The photos were given to the kids to turn into ornaments. Addisyn and Kelsay Roberts, 5 and 2, splashed their photos with Christmas light stickers and bits of holly. Their mom, Rossi, said she likes taking her kids to community events and took the girls to decorate ornaments last year.
Winters, who said the event has been taking place for about a decade, was prepared for a huge wave of kids. She said last year she planned for 40 kids and about 100 participated. Winters said she won’t get caught off guard again.
“We stocked up on extra cookies,” said Winters.
Mostly toddlers came to make ornaments, but Winters said it isn’t uncommon to see kids of all ages participate.
“Sometimes teens will come in looking for something to do,” said Winters. “They make an ornament, get a cookie and seem to have a good time.”
Parents came with the kids, watching from a distance as their children played with stickers and frosting.
Zach and Sarah Koen, who said this was their first time at the event, looked over their daughter’s shoulder to see how she was doing. Charlotte, a 5-year-old, focused intently on making sure her snowman sticker was in the right spot on her ornament.
The Koens’ son, Wolfe, had a little trouble focusing on the task at hand. The 3-year-old couldn’t sit still long enough to put his ornament together, but his parents were there to help. The Koens said they had a full plate of holiday events planned for the day, starting with ornaments at the Community Church and ending with the holiday night parade.