Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, Sept. 9, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. 

 Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP

LONDON — King Charles III vowed in his first speech as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II's "lifelong service," as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen's exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.

Charles, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role of king, addressed a nation grieving the only British monarch most people alive today had ever known. He takes the throne in an era of unease for both his country and the monarchy itself.

