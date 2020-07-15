The Idaho Department of Labor has cleared 85 percent of the 42,000 pending unemployment claims filed during the coronavirus pandemic and expects to work through the remaining 5,500 claims this month, department Director Jani Revier said in a news release.
There are 120 call center agents from Maximus currently working with labor department employees to answer phones and re-set passwords for claimants. The increased number of staffers has resulted in wait times for callers being cut in half, she said. The volume of calls each day has also decreased as more people’s claims are processed, meaning they don’t have to call back repeatedly.
Laid-off Idaho workers have filed 167,484 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the 16 weeks since the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration. That’s almost three times the total number of initial jobless claims filed in all of 2019, the labor department reported. Some 70 percent of those initial claims were filed in the first six weeks of the pandemic.
The department paid out $35.7 million in claims the week of June 28-July 4, a $44.7 million decrease from the week before. Regular state unemployment benefits totaled $6.8 million in that week, down from $8.2 million the prior week, but 5.2 times higher than the same week in 2019. Total benefit payments in Idaho attributed to COVID-19 layoffs reached $602.4 million.
Labor department officials also reported that Idaho’s May unemployment rate was 8.9 percent, down from a revised rate of 11.8 percent in April. Those numbers compare to former peak rates of 10.2 percent in December 1982 and 9.6 percent in June 2009.
During May, as the state’s economy began to rebound, 24,300 non-farm workers were hired in Idaho. Total employment in the Gem State in May increased by 23,090 people to 804,643, a 3 percent increase from April. The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped by 24 percent, or 25,276 people, to 79,015 in May.
Compared to May 2019, 48,607 fewer Idahoans had jobs this year and 53,143 more Idahoans were unemployed in May 2020 than were in May 2019.
Only the construction and financial activities sectors reported more employees this May than a year ago.
Custer County’s jobless rate in May stood at 7.7 percent, meaning 168 people were without jobs. That compared to a 9.3 percent rate in April and 4.1 percent in May 2019.
Lemhi County still reported double-digit unemployment in May, 10.2 percent, compared to 11.2 percent in April and 4.5 percent in May 2019. Butte County had a May jobless rate of 5.6 percent, up from 5.4 percent in April and 2.7 percent in May 2019.
Counties with the highest May jobless rates were Shoshone at 15.7 percent, Blaine at 14.5 percent, Adams at 14.4 percent and Clearwater and Valley, both at 13.5 percent.
The lowest rates were in Madison, 4.2 percent; Clark, 4.6 percent; Caribou and Franklin, both at 5.1 percent; and Gooding, 5.7 percent.
National Federation of Independent Businesses Idaho Director Suzanne Budge said the jobs report shows a worsening economy, which highlights the need for the Idaho Legislature to pass liability reform.
“Everything that can be done to lure small business owners to re-open, stay open and start hiring again should be tried,” Budge said. “Right now, lack of liability protection against potential COVID-19 lawsuits from employees or customers ... is a great concern.” Budge said Idaho can’t wait for Congress to act. Other states have taken their own action and Idaho should do the same, she said.
Small businesses in Idaho continued to reduce employment in June, she said, cutting 0.28 employees per firm. That’s more than the May reduction of 0.17 workers per firm. Just 6 percent of Idaho small businesses reported they increased the number of employees in June, by 2.6 workers. Another 22 percent of business owners reported reducing employment by an average of 4.6 workers per firm, Budge said.