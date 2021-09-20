Voters in the cities of Challis, Mackay and Stanley will choose some new city officials in the Nov. 2 general election, but there won't be a ballot for Clayton voters because none of the city government positions there are contested.
In Idaho when a candidate for a city, school board or other special district is unopposed, she or he is certified as the winner and no ballots are prepared for that particular race. That will be the case for many offices in the November election, Deputy Custer County Clerk Kristen Walker said.
In Clayton, incumbent Mayor Lisa Jackson filed for another four-year term as mayor. Megan Bundy, Wendell Pells and Norma Jean Gardner each filed for City Council. A fourth City Council seat in Clayton is vacant, but only three candidates filed for council. So all three will be declared winners. The vacant council position can be appointed by the mayor and council later.
In Mackay, voters will elect four council members from a field of six candidates. The two candidates who receive the greatest number of votes in Mackay will fill the two four-year seats on that council. The candidates who tally the third- and fourth-greatest number of votes will fill the two-year positions on the council. Candidates are Wally Wallin, Dean Wall, Richard Mangum, Greg Blackwell, Mike Foster and Reva McConnell.
In Stanley, voters will have a say only in the mayor's race. Incumbent Mayor Steve Botti has filed and is challenged by John Phillips for the four-year term. Stanley is the only city in Custer County where candidates seek specific council seats. Gabe Cardoso filed for a four-year term representing seat 4 and is unopposed, so he secures the position. Laurii Gadwa filed as a write-in candidate for seat 3, also a four-year term. Since no one filed for that position, she will be certified to continue on the council.
Challis voters will choose a mayor and two council members in the election. Two men have filed for the four-year mayor's post -- incumbent Mike Barrett and Corey Rice. Two four-year council positions are open and three women filed for those spots. The two top vote-getters will be elected. Candidates are JaNean Bradshaw, Dawn Maydole and Helen Winegarner.
Just one position on the Mackay school board will be on the ballot. The zone 3 trustee spot is being sought by incumbent Holly Seefried and Katelynn Jones. It's a four-year position. Jack Johnson filed for the zone 1 seat and Bryce Woodbury filed for the zone 5 seat on the Mackay school board. Since both men are unopposed in their bids for the four-year positions, both will secure the offices and no ballots will be cast for those positions.
Just two people filed for the three open spots on the Challis school board, meaning Brett Plummer and Jim Chamberlain will be elected by default and no one will vote for any Challis school board positions. One board position will be vacant, requiring the other board members to appoint a new member later. All three Challis school board positions are for four years.
The lack of competition for spots on two cemetery maintenance district boards means no ballots in those either. In the end Jim Sugden and Lynn Tritthart will be on the Challis board, each for four years. Debbie Park and Dan Sayer will each have four-year terms on the Big Lost River Cemetery district board since they are unopposed in their bids for office.
Likewise, candidates for two fire districts will all "win" although no one will vote for any of them in the Nov. 2 election. John Fowler and Brett Williams will each be on the South Custer Rural Fire District board for four years, seeking the offices with no opponents. David Muscavage is unopposed in his bid for the four-year spot on the Sawtooth Rural Fire District board and will hold the office by virtue of lack of opposition.
No one filed for the four-year opening on the North Custer Rural Fire District board.
Candidates can still withdraw from the races. If anyone does by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, it could mean another race won't be on a ballot, Walker said.