While disappointment has started to settle in with officials who monitor snowpack and precipitation in Idaho’s mountains, they say they remain cautiously optimistic.
The Feb. 1 water supply outlook prepared by the Natural Resources Conservation Service wasn’t as rosy as the January report. State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team said they are “hopeful that the precipitation of late December and early January comes back — at least for a few rounds more to give us some additional drought relief.”
The report points out that while January precipitation tapered off after the first week of the month, snowpack in most of Idaho is still normal. And above-normal snow water equivalent was reported in the Lost, Wood and Raft river basins. Snowpack is near or above normal in almost all the streamflow-generating mountains in Idaho, the report states. Less than 1 percent of Idaho is still listed as experiencing extreme drought, compared to 40 percent of that state listed in that category three months ago.
Conditions are still favorable for at least a normal streamflow runoff season, Elke’s team said.
“However if the January dry spell is a premonition of forthcoming weather, normal streamflow runoff will be unlikely,” the report states. After the first week of January, meaningful storms in Idaho were “few and far between.” All basins except a few south of Twin Falls recorded below normal monthly precipitation totals in January.
“The lowest totals were observed in an all too familiar area: the Wood and Big Lost basins, where only 50 to 70 percent of normal monthly precipitation was recorded for January,” the report states. Yet, water year precipitation totals are above normal for all basins because of storms in October and December.
The Little Lost basin had another story, though, with January precipitation at 83 percent of normal. Water year precipitation in the entire Lost and Wood basins is above normal, ranging from 135 to 150 percent of normal. Soil moisture in the two basins continues to be above normal, which is expected to help with spring runoff efficiency. Streamflow forecasts in the Little Lost and Big Wood basins range from 115 to 160 percent of normal.
Snowpack percentages have decreased since Jan. 1, but many major basins remain above normal. The exceptions are the Upper Snake, Salmon Falls, Bruneau and Owyhee basins. The “leaders of the pack” are the Big Lost and Little Wood basins at 125 percent of normal snow water equivalent, according to the report. The Big Wood and Little Lost basins are just behind at 113 and 120 percent of normal, respectively.
January’s slightly warmer than normal temperatures, “bluebird” days and little snowfall has resulted in unusually dense snowpack for this time of year, the authors wrote. “This is important because snowpack density is closely related to the potential for snowmelt to begin. The higher the density, the closer the snowpack is to reaching an isothermal state, which happens before widespread snowmelt can occur.”
Reservoir storage in central Idaho remains below normal. Mackay Reservoir is at 68 percent, Little Wood is at 65 percent and Magic is at 43 percent.
Precipitation in the Salmon River basin in January was 82 percent of normal. That dropped water year precipitation to 106 percent of normal and the basin’s snowpack is at 106 percent of normal. Median basin snowpack density is the highest it’s been on Feb. 1 in five years, according to the report.
“Hopefully a cool and wet pattern returns and high snowpack density is not setting the stage for another year of early melt out,” the authors wrote. They also pointed out that soil moisture readings suggest above-normal soil moisture in the Salmon River basin, “which continues to be a good sign for springtime runoff efficiency.”
Streamflow forecasts in the Salmon River basin are near normal to slightly above normal.