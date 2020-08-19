In spite of slow deliveries of materials and pandemic work restrictions, construction of the new Challis fire hall continues to progress.
Rulon Wellard, third-generation owner of Wellard Constructors, said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed construction efforts across the nation. Companies that manufacture and supply construction materials have reduced the number of employees inside their plants to ensure physical distancing. Fewer workers means less materials produced. Combined with increased demand for materials, extended wait times have become the norm.
Wellard workers recently poured the foundation footings and walls. Next up was installation of the plumbing and electric infrastructure before pouring concrete. Once the concrete has dried, the steel structure starts to go up, Wellard said.
“We’re trying to push as hard as we can,” Wellard said. He’s committed to finishing this fall because he knows Challis is in need of a new fire hall.
The $1.08 million, 10,000 square-foot building will allow North Custer Rural firefighters to store all their equipment inside with room to spare, which Wellard said is a big improvement from the current fire hall.
“They’ll definitely be happy about those big bay doors, too,” Wellard said. Small doors on the fire hall now used by the district are so small it’s a challenge to get fire trucks in and out.
As he checked an excavator digging a trench for a wide pipe, Wellard said growing up in a contracting family taught him the importance of pushing past challenges. No matter what obstacles get thrown in his path, Wellard said he was taught to always see a job through to completion.