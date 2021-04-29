For the second year a 10-day gillnetting operation designed to remove lake trout, is planned at Stanley Lake.
As soon as the ice comes off the lake, a professional gillnetting crew from Wisconsin will remove hundreds of lake trout. The goal is to remove all the fertile lake trout and replace them with sterile lake trout. That plan preserves the lake trout fishery and reduces the potential for the predatory fish to migrate to nearby lakes where they threaten endangered sockeye salmon.
“It’s been very successful,” said Greg Schoby, an Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologist in the Salmon office. Last year he said between 55 and 75 percent of the fertile lake trout were removed from Stanley Lake. Fish and Game estimated the maximum lake trout population in Stanley Lake at close to 1,000 fish last year. About 563 lake trout were captured and removed last year.
Funding for the gillnetting effort comes from a grant from the Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery Fund.
Gillnetting will continue next year, Schoby said. Fish and Game personnel think after the third year all the fertile lake trout will be removed. Lake trout are mostly predatory fish that feed on smaller fish, such as kokanee salmon and young sockeye. The danger is that the lake trout in Stanley Lake could migrate into nearby lakes including Redfish Lake and other key salmon and steelhead nursery lakes. Fish and Game and other agencies are conducting a massive rescue mission to save nearly extinct Idaho sockeye salmon on those lakes. All of the lakes are connected with outlet streams that flow into the Salmon River.
“In other lake and river systems across the West, lake trout have also migrated long distances and colonized connected lakes,” Schoby said. “Lake trout in Stanley Lake are currently reproducing and therefore pose a risk to establishing populations in nearby waters.”
Some anglers are quite fond of catching lake trout in Stanley Lake. Representatives of stakeholders, including anglers, guides, business owners, the Forest Service and biologists, formed the Stanley Lake advisory committee in 2017. After several meetings, they settled on a plan that would prevent the lake trout problem and still keep the dedicated lake trout anglers happy.
“The both ends of the spectrum (the committee) talked about is to do nothing and stick your head in the sand, or do you completely eradicate the lake trout population,” Schoby said. “People weren’t really excited about either one of those options. We fell in the middle to remove the fertile ones and replace them with sterile fish. With just a sterile population, that risk of them establishing in other lakes is minimized.”
About 800 sterile hatchery lake trout in the 10- to 12-inch size were stocked in the lake last fall. To replace the trophy-sized fish removed through gillnetting, Fish and Game gathered mature sterile lake trout from Bear Lake to replant in Stanley Lake. The process will be repeated this year. Schoby said gillnetting operations will sort out the hatchery and mature sterile fish and place them back into the lake.
Fish and Game has been stocked sterile lake trout in Bear Lake since 2003, Schoby said.
“So there’s fish in (Bear Lake) that are sterile pushing 20 years old. We’re looking to get about 400 of those fish to replace the ones we’ve moved out of Stanley to provide that trophy angling opportunity.” Fish and Game workers plant to move the Bear Lake fish into Stanley Lake in June.
Besides lake trout, Stanley Lake also boasts a population of kokanee, brook trout and is stocked with several thousand rainbows each summer.
Schoby said 15,000 juvenile lake trout were stocked in Stanley Lake in 1975, as part of an effort to broaden the sport fishery.