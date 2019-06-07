The road to Grandjean campground, trailhead and dispersed areas beyond the Sawtooth Lodge remains closed following a June 3 landslide.
Officials with the Sawtooth National Forest said the landslide was caused by heavy spring rains hitting slopes that were burned in last fall's Wapiti Fire. The soil is so wet that repair work has been delayed, forest Public Affairs Officer Julie Thomas said. Forest officials estimate it will take two weeks to make the repairs "due to the sheer amount of debris," Thomas said.
People can check the Forest Service website at www.fs.usda.gov/sawtooth/ or call the Stanley Ranger Station at 208-774-3000 for current information.