Minimal activity was reported this week on most fires burning in Custer and Lemhi counties, with several smaller fires being quickly called out, according to Forest Service officials.
The Cove Creek Fire, 23 miles southwest of North Fork, has grown to 4,894 acres since it was reported Aug. 3. It is 65 percent contained after activity picked up last weekend. The trail closures implemented earlier this month remain in force. Details about the fire are available on the InciWeb site, https://inciweb.nwc.gov/incident/6495/.
The Shady Fire has burned 4,234 acres. It was reported July 10 about 2 miles east of Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is burning in an old burn scar and fire managers are using a management strategy that uses natural topographic features, fuel and weather factors.
Four firefighters with one engine are assigned to the Shady Fire. The area has received about an inch of rain in the last couple of weeks, resulting in minimal growth, forest officials said in a news release. More information on the fire is on InciWeb, https://inciweb.nwc.gov/incident/6433/.
A tenth of an acre has burned in the Full Moon Fire about 30 miles northwest of Stanley in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire was reported Aug. 12 and it continues to burn slowly. It is being monitored and allowed to play out naturally, forest officials said.
Another fire of that size is burning about 36 miles west of North Fork in the wilderness. It was reported Aug. 10 and continues to burn slowly as fire managers monitor it.
The Jenny Fire, reported July 28, is 38 miles southwest of Salmon in the wilderness. Downed logs are smoldering in the interior of the fire, Forest Service officials said. The fire is inaccessible but continues to be monitored. It has burned 15 acres.
The Paradise Fire has burned five acres about 44 miles northwest of Challis. It was reported July 27 and has minimal burning activity occurring now. It is not being battled because of terrain, but is being monitored.
The Big Deer Fire is considered contained. It burned 41 acres about 23 miles west of Salmon. It was reported Aug. 3.
The Dynamite Fire continues to burn on less than a quarter of an acre in lodgepole pine a mile west of Centennial Trail in the Marble Creek drainage of the wilderness. It is also being monitored and allowed to play out. Likewise, the Twenty Five Fire continues to be monitored. It was reported Aug. 3 but has burned less than a tenth of an acre and no new activity has been observed, forest managers said.
Nor has any new activity been observed at the Pistol Creek Fire in the wilderness. About a third of an acre burned there.
A quarter of an acre burned between Aug. 16 and 17 in the Rancherio Fire about 25 miles northwest of Salmon. It is out. The small Snake Fire was reported Aug. 11 and called out Aug. 13.
The Puzzled Fire burned about a tenth of an acre 27 miles southwest of Challis. It is considered controlled. The Hot Springs Fire, 18 miles southwest of North Fork, was called out Aug. 17. It burned six acres.