Printing delays slowed the delivery of 420 notices about open houses held to inform voters about proposed improvements to the Challis city water system, meaning the post cards didn’t get mailed from a Salt Lake City post office until the day of the second meeting.
People contacted City Hall and the Messenger on Oct. 21 after they received notices postmarked Oct. 19 announcing the Oct. 13 and Oct. 19 open houses. Most were complaining that the meetings had already occurred.
Mayor Mike Barrett said some people accused him of hiding information so people wouldn’t be informed when they cast ballots Nov. 2 to decide whether to allow the city to sell up to $3.5 million in bonds to pay for improvements. If a bond sale is approved, Challis water users will pay between $6 and $10 more each month in their base fees to repay the bond loan. The revenue from the bond sale would pay for drilling a new eastside well and building a booster station, transmission lines and leak-detection system in Challis.
Barrett said it was never his intention to mail the notices so late nor hide the meetings. When he spent $418.50 on printing and postage to create and mail the notices, Barrett said the plan was to have them to Challis residents before Oct. 13. A rough draft of the post card was designed by Keller Associates personnel, who have been hired to assist the city with the water project. That draft was sent to Barrett and city council members for final edits on Sept. 30. On Oct. 4 Barrett said he emailed the final version to the Art of Design Studio in Salmon to have 500 notices printed.
Barrett acknowledged the timeline was tight, but he thought the cards could be in the hands of residents before Oct. 13. But, delays meant the cards weren’t ready to mail until after Oct. 13. Barrett said no one at City Hall remembers exactly when the cards were taken to the Challis post office, but he knows it was no later than Oct. 15.
“I knew any little hiccup could be a problem,” he said. “I understood the timelines were tight, but I pulled the trigger anyway because I hoped to make it for the second meeting. It didn’t work out.”
Along with the dates, times and locations of the open houses, the post cards contained information on the water system improvements and directing people to City Hall for more information or to have their questions answered. Barrett said he thought that information was still valuable to share with residents. And, he pointed out, the city purchased two ads in the Messenger about the open houses, which were published on Oct. 7 and 14.
“It was my decision to send them, even though we were cutting it close,” Barrett said of the post cards. “I own that. For good or bad, I’m not afraid to make a decision.”
In hindsight, Barrett admitted it would have been better if the city had mailed the notices earlier or perhaps not at all once he had the cards in hand. If he hadn’t sent them out, Barrett said it wouldn’t change the fact that public discussions about the proposed improvements have been held for many months and news stories about the issue have appeared in multiple issues of the Messenger. Barrett said he’s never tried to hide anything about the $3.5 million bond measure or the water project. He did arrange for invitation-only meetings a few months ago to explain the water measure to residents, but those were not publicly advertised.
“There was nothing nefarious. At the end of the day, the information is out there. If you want more information, come and talk to us,” he said.
“I wanted people to be as informed as possible, but in hindsight I admit I could’ve done better,” Barrett said. His idea worked somewhat. A few people who contacted the city about the notices weren’t upset and asked for more information about the city’s water system and its needs, Barrett said.
“I wanted people to look at (the post card) and come ask questions and get information,” Barrett said. “The bond election is a community decision.”