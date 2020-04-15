The successful production of a battery-grade cobalt sulfate for a second time in a year has First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell excited.
First Cobalt officials used a different feed source in the refinery flow sheet to produce battery-grade, high-purity cobalt, Mell told the Messenger.
“The significance of this news is it demonstrates that the same flow sheet is capable of treating different types of feed to produce a saleable cobalt here in Ontario for the Western battery market,” he said. That indicates the versatility of the permitted hydrometallurgical facility, according to a First Cobalt news release.
The cobalt sulfate assaying 21.4 percent cobalt surpasses the reference grade for sulfate pricing, he reported. Batch testing showed 99.9 percent purity “with ample opportunity to improve product specifications to meet offtake partner requirements. That percentage exceeds the assayed 20.8 percent cobalt produced in 2019, which also surpassed the reference grade for sulfate pricing.
“This is an excellent result,” Mell said. “There were no surprises from this latest round of metallurgical testing and the few impurities remaining in the cobalt sulfate product were in line with expectations given the test process we followed.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting businesses across the globe, its effects so far on First Cobalt’s progress have been minimal, Mell said. The pandemic is contributing to a three or four week delay in the completion and release of First Cobalt’s definitive feasibility study, he said. It was originally expected to be completed by the end of April. Communication with vendors working on the study has been hindered because of the virus. But, an equally important part of the delay, is he wants the company to “take our time and make sure everything is right, rather than rush toward a deadline that few people are likely paying attention to, given everything else going on in the world today.”
Mell said First Cobalt remains in “very good shape,” despite the short delay in releasing the study. Talks with Glencore, the default funding party in the refinery recommissioning and expansion project, continue, he said, as do talks with government officials about the project.
First Cobalt personnel are confident that the transition from internal combustion engines in autos to electronic vehicles will continue and cobalt is a key ingredient in the batteries for those vehicles.
“First Cobalt’s strategy and our partnership with Glencore will put us at the center of this transition for the North American and European markets,” Mell said in a release.
First Cobalt owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America, in Ontario, Canada. It also owns a cobalt project in Lemhi County and controls mineral assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 mines that have produced cobalt in the past.