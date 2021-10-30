City ordinances in Mackay and Stanley will continue to be enforced by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office since county commissioners approved the contracts sent in by mayors Steve Botti of Stanley and Wayne Olsen of Mackay at their Oct. 12 meeting.
No contract has yet been approved for Challis, but Mayor Mike Barrett said he sent it to the county clerk’s office two weeks ago, but not in time for the commission’s Oct. 12 meeting. Barrett said he expected commissioners to vote on the Challis contract at their Oct. 27 meeting.
Although the contracts share similar language, the contract prices differ. Mackay and Stanley raised what they paid last year to $40,000 and $56,000, respectively. Challis will pay what it did last year, $58,625.
Sheriff Stu Lumpkin promised more detailed monthly law enforcement reports for all the cities. In the past the reports have listed the number of incidents, but no details, something all three mayors said was no longer acceptable.
Lumpkin agreed to provide cost estimates for providing extra law enforcement at public events if city officials request that. The mayors want to avoid surprise bills from the Sheriff’s Office. Also, they want to ensure event organizers know what they need to pay if extra law enforcement is deemed necessary for any event.