Some progressives and conservatives alike are raising concerns about a new Idaho law that eliminates the state’s March presidential primary election.
With little debate or vetting, the Idaho Legislature overwhelmingly passed House Bill 138, which was pushed by Secretary of State Phil McGrane and Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, as a way to consolidate elections and save the state about $2.7 million every four years.
Idaho had been conducting its presidential primary election on the second Tuesday in March. Manwaring and McGrane said their bill was designed to eliminate the March presidential primary election and hold it instead on the third Tuesday in May, another long-standing election day in Idaho.
But some Republican and Democratic party officials in Idaho say the new law eliminates the presidential primary election altogether in Idaho.
“The stated intent was to move the presidential primary to May but what actually happened is the March presidential primary was stricken from the law but not added to the May primary,” Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan wrote in an April 12 opinion piece. This is what happens when you rush legislation (through) the process without first building consensus and support.”
House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said the problem is that the Idaho Legislature failed to pass Senate Bill 1186, which she described as a technical correction to the presidential primary law. The Idaho Senate voted 24-10 to pass Senate Bill 1186, but the bill never advanced to the House floor for a vote and died when the session adjourned.
“Idaho Democrats supported the consolidation of Idaho’s presidential primary and other primary elections to save public dollars while allowing voter participation,” Necochea said in a written statement. “Unfortunately, far-right politicians blocked a needed technical correction to the bill, taking away Idahoans’ right to vote for their preferred presidential nominee.”
Necochea supports calling a special session to address the issue.
“The way to ensure Idaho voters — of every party — have their say in our presidential nomination process is to hold a special legislative session and reinstate the presidential primary election,” Necochea said.
Secretary of State Phil McGrane told the Idaho Capital Sun that he is unaware of any conversations suggesting there would be a special session to address the elimination of the primary.
McGrane said Regan’s concerns are true, adding that Senate Bill 1186 — the trailer bill allowing candidates to file to run in the state’s presidential primary in May — was necessary to consolidate the elections, but the bill died when the legislative session adjourned.
“There were technical issues with the bill in terms of the mechanics on how a candidate would file to run for president, so in effect it definitely eliminated the March presidential preference primary but didn’t have all of the necessary pieces for the primary to occur in the May election,” he said.
McGrane said the state cannot run the election without the Idaho Legislature making changes. He said political parties can choose to hold a caucus, a variation of a caucus or to hold their own primary.
“Both 138 and 1186 should have passed,” he said. “That would have just been the simplest and the parties could still choose what to do and we would have a main primary for any political party that wanted one.”
McGrane said an alternative fix would be to vote on Senate Bill 1186 at the beginning of the 2024 legislative session, but he is concerned that political parties and voters would not have enough time to know enough about possible candidates.
“Everyone is looking at the current situation and trying to figure out what the best resolution is, but from what I gather there isn’t a consensus on what that resolution is,” he said. “A lot of it now is in the hands of the political parties. They are now in the driver’s seat, not the state.”
